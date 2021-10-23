Coronavirus News: Fairfax Co. votes to increase substitute teacher pay | Is it time to get a COVID-19 booster? Which one? | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Forest hawk listed as endangered, but falconer disagrees

The Associated Press

October 23, 2021, 3:01 AM

PHILADELPHIA — On Jacks Mountain, raptors took flight on an autumn afternoon, hitching a free ride on warm updrafts all along the ridge. Falconer Mike Dupuy can see them, even miles away, from his front lawn. The rare northern goshawk is his favorite, a fighter-jet of a bird capable of launching from his hand and turning a pigeon or chipmunk into a blur of feathers or fur in a second or two. While many researchers believe goshawk numbers have been steadily decreasing — it was recently moved from a threatened species list to endangered — Dupuy believes the study was too small for such a secretive bird.

