College removes name of racist botanist from arboretum

ST. PETER, Minn. (AP) — A private college in Minnesota has renamed its arboretum that originally honored an 18th century Swiss botanist who has been lambasted for promoting racist scientific theory, school officials said Tuesday.

The popular greenspace at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, located about 70 miles (110 kilometers) south of the Twin Cities, has been known as the “Linnaeus Arboretum” since 1988. It recognized Carl Linnaeus, who popularized the system of classifying living things and divided them into the animal, plant and mineral kingdoms.

Recently, though, Linnaeus has been criticized for his 18th century book “Systema Naturae,” in which he classified four varieties of human, largely based on skin color and geography, which became the basis for scientific racism.

“Gustavus has historically sought to build an inclusive and just community,” said Mark Anderson, chairman of the college’s board of trustees. “In recent years, and especially since George Floyd’s murder, we have strengthened our efforts to pay attention to underrepresented voices and discovered how painful Linnaeus’ name and legacy are for some of our students and visitors.”

The 120-acre plot that includes over a dozen formal gardens and restored natural areas has been renamed “The Arboretum at Gustavus Adolphus College.”

