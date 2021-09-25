|MLB
|Sunday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-200
|Pittsburgh
|+170
|at CINCINNATI
|-172
|Washington
|+149
|at MILWAUKEE
|-190
|N.Y.
|Mets
|+160
|St. Louis
|-158
|at
|CHICAGO
|CUBS
|+138
|San Francisco
|-167
|at
|COLORADO
|+146
|at SAN DIEGO
|-155
|Atlanta
|+135
|L.A. Dodgers
|-273
|at
|ARIZONA
|+225
|American League
|Kansas City
|-110
|at
|DETROIT
|-107
|at BALTIMORE
|-123
|Texas
|+107
|Chicago White Sox
|-163
|at
|CLEVELAND
|+145
|Toronto
|-181
|at
|MINNESOTA
|+157
|Houston
|-115
|at
|OAKLAND
|-102
|at L.A. ANGELS
|-143
|Seattle
|+125
|at BOSTON
|-119
|N.Y.
|Yankees
|+101
|Interleague
|at TAMPA BAY
|-280
|Miami
|+225
|NFL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at TENNESSEE
|5
|6
|(47)
|Indianapolis
|at NY GIANTS
|3
|3
|(47½)
|Atlanta
|at KANSAS CITY
|6½
|7
|(54½)
|LA
|Chargers
|at PITTSBURGH
|4½
|3
|(43)
|Cincinnati
|at CLEVELAND
|7½
|8
|(44½)
|Chicago
|Baltimore
|9
|8
|(50½)
|at
|DETROIT
|at NEW ENGLAND
|3
|3
|(42½)
|New
|Orleans
|Arizona
|7
|8
|(51½)
|at
|JACKSONVILLE
|at BUFFALO
|9½
|7
|(45½)
|Washington
|at DENVER
|10½
|11
|(41½)
|NY
|Jets
|at LAS VEGAS
|3½
|4
|(44)
|Miami
|Seattle
|1
|2
|(55)
|at
|MINNESOTA
|at LA RAMS
|1½
|2
|(55½)
|Tampa
|Bay
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|3½
|3
|(50½)
|Green
|Bay
|Monday
|at DALLAS
|3½
|4
|(51½)
|Philadelphia
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.