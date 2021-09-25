Coronavirus News: COVID-19 booster shots plans in Md. | 3 lions still dealing with COVID-19 | Howard Co. seeks input for Rescue Plan funds | Latest cases in DC region
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

September 25, 2021, 6:21 PM

MLB
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -200 Pittsburgh +170
at CINCINNATI -172 Washington +149
at MILWAUKEE -190 N.Y. Mets +160
St. Louis -158 at CHICAGO CUBS +138
San Francisco -167 at COLORADO +146
at SAN DIEGO -155 Atlanta +135
L.A. Dodgers -273 at ARIZONA +225
American League
Kansas City -110 at DETROIT -107
at BALTIMORE -123 Texas +107
Chicago White Sox -163 at CLEVELAND +145
Toronto -181 at MINNESOTA +157
Houston -115 at OAKLAND -102
at L.A. ANGELS -143 Seattle +125
at BOSTON -119 N.Y. Yankees +101
Interleague
at TAMPA BAY -280 Miami +225
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at TENNESSEE 5 6 (47) Indianapolis
at NY GIANTS 3 3 (47½) Atlanta
at KANSAS CITY 7 (54½) LA Chargers
at PITTSBURGH 3 (43) Cincinnati
at CLEVELAND 8 (44½) Chicago
Baltimore 9 8 (50½) at DETROIT
at NEW ENGLAND 3 3 (42½) New Orleans
Arizona 7 8 (51½) at JACKSONVILLE
at BUFFALO 7 (45½) Washington
at DENVER 10½ 11 (41½) NY Jets
at LAS VEGAS 4 (44) Miami
Seattle 1 2 (55) at MINNESOTA
at LA RAMS 2 (55½) Tampa Bay
at SAN FRANCISCO 3 (50½) Green Bay
Monday
at DALLAS 4 (51½) Philadelphia

