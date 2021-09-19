Coronavirus News: Surge making it harder to find tests | US, EU seek max vaccine rates | Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID | Latest cases in DC region
The Associated Press

September 19, 2021, 5:15 PM

MLB
Monday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CINCINNATI -191 Pittsburgh +166
Washington -115 at MIAMI -102
at MILWAUKEE -193 St. Louis +167
Atlanta -140 at ARIZONA +120
American League
Kansas City 100 at CLEVELAND +100
Chicago White Sox -223 at DETROIT +187
at N.Y. YANKEES -256 Texas +212
Toronto -130 at TAMPA BAY +113
Kansas City -130 at CLEVELAND +113
Houston -222 at L.A. ANGELS +186
at OAKLAND -150 Seattle +133
Interleague
at PHILADELPHIA -180 Baltimore +159
NFL
Monday
at GREEN BAY 7 11½ (48½) Detroit

