|MLB
|Monday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CINCINNATI
|-191
|Pittsburgh
|+166
|Washington
|-115
|at
|MIAMI
|-102
|at MILWAUKEE
|-193
|St.
|Louis
|+167
|Atlanta
|-140
|at
|ARIZONA
|+120
|American League
|Kansas City
|100
|at
|CLEVELAND
|+100
|Chicago White Sox
|-223
|at
|DETROIT
|+187
|at N.Y. YANKEES
|-256
|Texas
|+212
|Toronto
|-130
|at
|TAMPA
|BAY
|+113
|Kansas City
|-130
|at
|CLEVELAND
|+113
|Houston
|-222
|at
|L.A.
|ANGELS
|+186
|at OAKLAND
|-150
|Seattle
|+133
|Interleague
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-180
|Baltimore
|+159
|NFL
|Monday
|at GREEN BAY
|7
|11½
|(48½)
|Detroit
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.