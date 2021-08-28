|MLB
|Sunday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|St. Louis
|-165
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+145
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-176
|Arizona
|+152
|at N.Y. METS
|-175
|Washington
|+150
|Cincinnati
|-167
|at
|MIAMI
|+144
|at ATLANTA
|-120
|San
|Francisco
|-100
|at L.A. DODGERS
|-240
|Colorado
|+195
|American League
|Tampa Bay
|-210
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+178
|Boston
|-149
|at
|CLEVELAND
|+130
|Toronto
|-156
|at
|DETROIT
|+135
|Houston
|-225
|at
|TEXAS
|+189
|at SEATTLE
|-162
|Kansas
|City
|+144
|N.Y. Yankees
|-144
|at
|OAKLAND
|+126
|Interleague
|Milwaukee
|-138
|at
|MINNESOTA
|+122
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-202
|Chicago
|Cubs
|+169
|NFL Preseason
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Jacksonville
|+1½
|3½
|(36½)
|at
|DALLAS
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|1½
|4½
|(35½)
|Las
|Vegas
|at CINCINNATI
|+2½
|1½
|(36)
|Miami
|New England
|3½
|3½
|(35½)
|at
|N.Y.
|GIANTS
|Cleveland
|7
|5½
|(36)
|at
|ATLANTA
