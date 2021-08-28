CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun Co. schools require vaccines | DC teachers worry schools aren't ready | Lawmakers want Hogan to vote on masks in schools | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 28, 2021, 5:17 PM

MLB
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
St. Louis -165 at PITTSBURGH +145
at PHILADELPHIA -176 Arizona +152
at N.Y. METS -175 Washington +150
Cincinnati -167 at MIAMI +144
at ATLANTA -120 San Francisco -100
at L.A. DODGERS -240 Colorado +195
American League
Tampa Bay -210 at BALTIMORE +178
Boston -149 at CLEVELAND +130
Toronto -156 at DETROIT +135
Houston -225 at TEXAS +189
at SEATTLE -162 Kansas City +144
N.Y. Yankees -144 at OAKLAND +126
Interleague
Milwaukee -138 at MINNESOTA +122
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -202 Chicago Cubs +169
NFL Preseason
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Jacksonville +1½ (36½) at DALLAS
at SAN FRANCISCO (35½) Las Vegas
at CINCINNATI +2½ (36) Miami
New England (35½) at N.Y. GIANTS
Cleveland 7 (36) at ATLANTA

