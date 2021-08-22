CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer approval likely to drive vaccinations | Mask, vaccine conflicts turn violent | How many vaccinated in DC region? | Local transmission maps
Home » Life & Style » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 22, 2021, 5:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
MLB
Monday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PITTSBURGH -115 Arizona -105
at CHICAGO CUBS -131 Colorado +113
American League
at BOSTON -330 Texas +263
Chicago White Sox -116 at TORONTO -102
at HOUSTON -227 Kansas City +187
at OAKLAND -111 Seattle -107
Interleague
at ATLANTA -150 N.Y. Yankees +130

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Life & Style | Lifestyle News | Sports

New cyber executive order a 'necessary shock to the system,' NIST says

VA still lacks a clear picture of its workforce needs, auditors say

IT asset management utilized to reduce technical debt in VA, USCIS

Vaccine-resisting sailors will get counseling before being punished after mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up