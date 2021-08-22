|MLB
|Monday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PITTSBURGH
|-115
|Arizona
|-105
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-131
|Colorado
|+113
|American League
|at BOSTON
|-330
|Texas
|+263
|Chicago White Sox
|-116
|at
|TORONTO
|-102
|at HOUSTON
|-227
|Kansas
|City
|+187
|at OAKLAND
|-111
|Seattle
|-107
|Interleague
|at ATLANTA
|-150
|N.Y.
|Yankees
|+130
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.