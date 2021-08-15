MLB Monday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Atlanta -142 at MIAMI +124 at CINCINNATI -229 Chicago Cubs +190 at…

MLB Monday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Atlanta -142 at MIAMI +124 at CINCINNATI -229 Chicago Cubs +190 at LOS ANGELES OFF Pittsburgh OFF San Diego -136 at COLORADO +117 at SAN FRANCISCO -186 N.Y. Mets +159 American League at N.Y. YANKEES -238 L.A. Angels +195 at TAMPA BAY -230 Baltimore +185 Houston -165 at KANSAS CITY +145 at MINNESOTA -134 Cleveland +115 Oakland -115 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -102

