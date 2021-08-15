CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC region's 3rd COVID-19 shots status | Alexandria schools' reopening plans | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

August 15, 2021

MLB
Monday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Atlanta -142 at MIAMI +124
at CINCINNATI -229 Chicago Cubs +190
at LOS ANGELES OFF Pittsburgh OFF
San Diego -136 at COLORADO +117
at SAN FRANCISCO -186 N.Y. Mets +159
American League
at N.Y. YANKEES -238 L.A. Angels +195
at TAMPA BAY -230 Baltimore +185
Houston -165 at KANSAS CITY +145
at MINNESOTA -134 Cleveland +115
Oakland -115 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -102

