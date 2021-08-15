|MLB
|Monday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Atlanta
|-142
|at
|MIAMI
|+124
|at CINCINNATI
|-229
|Chicago
|Cubs
|+190
|at LOS ANGELES
|OFF
|Pittsburgh
|OFF
|San Diego
|-136
|at
|COLORADO
|+117
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-186
|N.Y.
|Mets
|+159
|American League
|at N.Y. YANKEES
|-238
|L.A.
|Angels
|+195
|at TAMPA BAY
|-230
|Baltimore
|+185
|Houston
|-165
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+145
|at MINNESOTA
|-134
|Cleveland
|+115
|Oakland
|-115
|at
|CHICAGO
|WHITE
|SOX
|-102
