MLB Thursday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y. Mets -127 at MIAMI +108 at COLORADO -162 Chicago Cubs +140…

Listen now to WTOP News

MLB Thursday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y. Mets -127 at MIAMI +108 at COLORADO -162 Chicago Cubs +140 San Francisco -172 at ARIZONA +149 Philadelphia -156 at WASHINGTON +137 at CINCINNATI -215 Pittsburgh +183 at ST. LOUIS -114 Atlanta -103 American League Boston -123 at DETROIT +105 L.A. Angels -117 at TEXAS +100 at N.Y. YANKEES -190 Seattle +158 at TORONTO -207 Cleveland +173 at HOUSTON -261 Minnesota +216 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -199 Kansas City +169

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.