|MLB
|Thursday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y. Mets
|-127
|at
|MIAMI
|+108
|at COLORADO
|-162
|Chicago
|Cubs
|+140
|San Francisco
|-172
|at
|ARIZONA
|+149
|Philadelphia
|-156
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+137
|at CINCINNATI
|-215
|Pittsburgh
|+183
|at ST. LOUIS
|-114
|Atlanta
|-103
|American League
|Boston
|-123
|at
|DETROIT
|+105
|L.A. Angels
|-117
|at
|TEXAS
|+100
|at N.Y. YANKEES
|-190
|Seattle
|+158
|at TORONTO
|-207
|Cleveland
|+173
|at HOUSTON
|-261
|Minnesota
|+216
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-199
|Kansas
|City
|+169
