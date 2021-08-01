2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Simone Biles opts out of floor exercise final | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
August 1, 2021

MLB
Monday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Philadelphia -118 at WASHINGTON +103
N.Y. Mets -150 at MIAMI +127
at MILWAUKEE -213 Pittsburgh +184
San Francisco -160 at ARIZONA +140
American League
at TORONTO -299 Cleveland +248
at N.Y. YANKEES -252 Baltimore +212
at TAMPA BAY -160 Seattle +145
L.A. Angels -140 at TEXAS +120

