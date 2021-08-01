|MLB
|Monday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Philadelphia
|-118
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+103
|N.Y. Mets
|-150
|at
|MIAMI
|+127
|at MILWAUKEE
|-213
|Pittsburgh
|+184
|San Francisco
|-160
|at
|ARIZONA
|+140
|American League
|at TORONTO
|-299
|Cleveland
|+248
|at N.Y. YANKEES
|-252
|Baltimore
|+212
|at TAMPA BAY
|-160
|Seattle
|+145
|L.A. Angels
|-140
|at
|TEXAS
|+120
