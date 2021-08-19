CORONAVIRUS NEWS : Maryland vaccines update | Biden to require vaccines for nursing home staff | US calls for booster shots | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
Home » Life & Style » Rolling Stones honor album…

Rolling Stones honor album ‘Tattoo You’ with 9 new tunes

The Associated Press

August 19, 2021, 9:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — The Rolling Stones are celebrating the 40th anniversary of their album “Tattoo You” with a remastered collection that includes nine previously unreleased tracks.

The newly-remastered 11-track album is out on Oct. 22, including songs “Hang Fire,” “Waiting on a Friend” and the opening track, “Start Me Up.” The deluxe formats will also include the albums “Lost & Found: Rarities” and the 26-track “Still Life: Wembley Stadium 1982.”

The “Lost & Found: Rarities” album includes the original “Living in the Heart of Love,” a version of Jimmy Reed’s “Shame, Shame, Shame,” a cover of Dobie Gray’s soulful “Drift Away” and a reggae-tinged version of “Start Me Up.”

The release comes as the rockers prepare 13 new dates on their “No Filter” tour in the United States. The new itinerary starts Sept. 26 in St. Louis and extends into November.

Released on Aug. 24, 1981, “Tattoo You” was a collage of songs from the band’s sessions stretching back several years.

The Grammy-nominated “Tattoo You” remains the last Stones album to hit No.1 in the U.S. charts, peaking at the top spot on Sept. 19 and remaining there for some 10 weeks.

The Rolling Stones received their first Grammy nomination for album of the year for “Some Girls” in 1978. The band’s albums also include “Beggars Banquet” in 1968, “Let It Bleed” in 1969, “Sticky Fingers” in 1971 and “Exile on Main St.” in 1972. Their singles “Honky Tonk Women” and ”(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” have been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Unvaccinated federal employees who refuse testing could also face disciplinary action

Relief groups helping troops bring furry friends overseas

Agencies get another tool for recruiting and hiring student interns, OPM says

Pentagon says it is moving readiness away from short-term goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up