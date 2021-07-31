|MLB
|Sunday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Philadelphia
|-145
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+125
|at WASHINGTON
|-115
|Chicago
|Cubs
|-105
|at N.Y. METS
|-160
|Cincinnati
|+140
|at ATLANTA
|-135
|Milwaukee
|+115
|at SAN DIEGO
|-170
|Colorado
|+150
|L.A. Dodgers
|-240
|at
|ARIZONA
|+195
|American League
|at TORONTO
|-280
|Kansas
|City
|+225
|at DETROIT
|-135
|Baltimore
|+115
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-210
|Cleveland
|+175
|Seattle
|-145
|at
|TEXAS
|+125
|at L.A. ANGELS
|-125
|Oakland
|+105
|at TAMPA BAY
|-130
|Boston
|+110
|Interleague
|N.Y. Yankees
|-155
|at
|MIAMI
|+135
|at ST. LOUIS
|-140
|Minnesota
|+120
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-120
|Houston
|-100
