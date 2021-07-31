MLB Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Philadelphia -145 at PITTSBURGH +125 at WASHINGTON -115 Chicago Cubs -105 at…

MLB Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Philadelphia -145 at PITTSBURGH +125 at WASHINGTON -115 Chicago Cubs -105 at N.Y. METS -160 Cincinnati +140 at ATLANTA -135 Milwaukee +115 at SAN DIEGO -170 Colorado +150 L.A. Dodgers -240 at ARIZONA +195 American League at TORONTO -280 Kansas City +225 at DETROIT -135 Baltimore +115 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -210 Cleveland +175 Seattle -145 at TEXAS +125 at L.A. ANGELS -125 Oakland +105 at TAMPA BAY -130 Boston +110 Interleague N.Y. Yankees -155 at MIAMI +135 at ST. LOUIS -140 Minnesota +120 at SAN FRANCISCO -120 Houston -100

