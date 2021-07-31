2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Women's track and field update | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
The Associated Press

July 31, 2021

MLB
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Philadelphia -145 at PITTSBURGH +125
at WASHINGTON -115 Chicago Cubs -105
at N.Y. METS -160 Cincinnati +140
at ATLANTA -135 Milwaukee +115
at SAN DIEGO -170 Colorado +150
L.A. Dodgers -240 at ARIZONA +195
American League
at TORONTO -280 Kansas City +225
at DETROIT -135 Baltimore +115
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -210 Cleveland +175
Seattle -145 at TEXAS +125
at L.A. ANGELS -125 Oakland +105
at TAMPA BAY -130 Boston +110
Interleague
N.Y. Yankees -155 at MIAMI +135
at ST. LOUIS -140 Minnesota +120
at SAN FRANCISCO -120 Houston -100

