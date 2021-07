MLB Tuesday MLB All-Star Week – No games scheduled. NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at MILWAUKEE 4 (220½) Phoenix…

Listen now to WTOP News

MLB Tuesday

MLB All-Star Week – No games scheduled.

NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at MILWAUKEE 4 (220½) Phoenix

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.