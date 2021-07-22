Coronavirus News: MoCo's 'contingency plan' | Report: limited COVID-19 tests for DC inmates | Va. school mask guidelines | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » Life & Style » Milwaukee Bucks' fans celebrate…

Milwaukee Bucks’ fans celebrate NBA championship with parade

The Associated Press

July 22, 2021, 8:14 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people were expected to squeeze into downtown streets on Thursday to catch a glimpse of the Milwaukee Bucks in a parade that celebrates the city’s first NBA championship in half a century.

The team’s ascendance has invigorated a Midwestern city that is far from the league’s more cosmopolitan venues, like Los Angeles or Boston.

Fans have embraced NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who decided to stay with the team that selected him eight years ago with the 15th overall pick in the draft when he was just 18 years old.

The players and owners will board five double-decker buses as they roll through the heart of the city. They’ll finish with a celebration outside Fiserv Forum in the city’s Deer District, where an estimated 100,000 people gathered Tuesday night to watch the Bucks put away the Phoenix Suns in Game 6.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Paid leave expansion for federal employees advances after contentious committee debate

OPM will reassume full control over CHCO Council, with efforts to elevate human capital group underway

Former State Department leaders urged Congress to address chronic Foreign Service workforce challenges

Military straddling uncomfortable fence between changing sexual assault prosecutions, but keeping nonmilitary crime prosecutions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up