MLB Tuesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Miami -123 at PHILADELPHIA +108 San Diego -159 at CINCINNATI +144 at ATLANTA -156 N.Y. Mets +141 at MILWAUKEE -195 Chicago Cubs +175 at ST. LOUIS -153 Arizona +143 at COLORADO -160 Pittsburgh +150 at L.A. DODGERS -145 San Francisco +135 American League at N.Y. YANKEES -153 L.A. Angels +143 at TORONTO -176 Seattle +158 at BOSTON -172 Kansas City +157 at CLEVELAND -172 Detroit +157 at HOUSTON -250 Baltimore +185 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -135 Minnesota +120 at OAKLAND -176 Texas +158 Interleague Tampa Bay -114 at WASHINGTON +104 NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Milwaukee -7 (219) at ATLANTA

