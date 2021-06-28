Coronavirus News: 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Arlington Public Library update | Crowds set pandemic record on Metro | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 28, 2021, 5:30 PM

MLB
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Miami -123 at PHILADELPHIA +108
San Diego -159 at CINCINNATI +144
at ATLANTA -156 N.Y. Mets +141
at MILWAUKEE -195 Chicago Cubs +175
at ST. LOUIS -153 Arizona +143
at COLORADO -160 Pittsburgh +150
at L.A. DODGERS -145 San Francisco +135
American League
at N.Y. YANKEES -153 L.A. Angels +143
at TORONTO -176 Seattle +158
at BOSTON -172 Kansas City +157
at CLEVELAND -172 Detroit +157
at HOUSTON -250 Baltimore +185
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -135 Minnesota +120
at OAKLAND -176 Texas +158
Interleague
Tampa Bay -114 at WASHINGTON +104
NBA
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Milwaukee -7 (219) at ATLANTA

