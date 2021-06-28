|MLB
|Tuesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Miami
|-123
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|+108
|San Diego
|-159
|at
|CINCINNATI
|+144
|at ATLANTA
|-156
|N.Y.
|Mets
|+141
|at MILWAUKEE
|-195
|Chicago
|Cubs
|+175
|at ST. LOUIS
|-153
|Arizona
|+143
|at COLORADO
|-160
|Pittsburgh
|+150
|at L.A. DODGERS
|-145
|San
|Francisco
|+135
|American League
|at N.Y. YANKEES
|-153
|L.A.
|Angels
|+143
|at TORONTO
|-176
|Seattle
|+158
|at BOSTON
|-172
|Kansas
|City
|+157
|at CLEVELAND
|-172
|Detroit
|+157
|at HOUSTON
|-250
|Baltimore
|+185
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-135
|Minnesota
|+120
|at OAKLAND
|-176
|Texas
|+158
|Interleague
|Tampa Bay
|-114
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+104
|NBA
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Milwaukee
|-7
|(219)
|at
|ATLANTA
