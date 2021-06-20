CORONAVIRUS: DC considers incentives to get teens vaccinated | Maryland's tenant aid distribution plan | Germantown COVID-19 vaccine site to end operations | Library of Congress set to reopen
Home » Life & Style » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 20, 2021, 5:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
MLB
National League
at N.Y METS (gm 1) -222 Atlanta +170
Atlanta (gm 2) -148 at N.Y METS +126
Milwaukee -125 at ARIZONA +100
at SAN DIEGO -116 LA Dodgers -105
American League
Houston -150 at BALTIMORE +135
Oakland -129 at TEXAS +114
Interleague
at CHICAGO CUBS -143 Cleveland +127
Cincinnati -118 at MINNESOTA +103
NHL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -186 NY Islanders +158

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Life & Style | Lifestyle News | Sports

Expanding paid family leave for federal employees faces tough, heated fight

Lawmakers tee up legislation to push DoD, prime contractors on supply chain vulnerabilities

USPS, GSA make 7 DC-area post offices permanent PIV card sites following pilot

Census Bureau training 5 agencies to run 'do-it-yourself' data sprints

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up