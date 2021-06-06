|MLB
|Monday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at SAN DIEGO
|-122
|Chicago
|Cubs
|+106
|American League
|at LA ANGELS
|-135
|Kansas
|City
|+110
|Interleague
|at BOSTON
|-164
|Miami
|+138
|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BROOKLYN
|1½
|(233½)
|Milwaukee
|at PHOENIX
|4½
|(219½)
|Denver
|NHL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BOSTON
|-186
|NY
|Islanders
|+158
