CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Masks off for vaccinated lawmakers | Va. emergency to expire | Fauci on DC vaccine rollout | COVID vaccine numbers
Home » Life & Style » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 6, 2021, 5:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
MLB
Monday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at SAN DIEGO -122 Chicago Cubs +106
American League
at LA ANGELS -135 Kansas City +110
Interleague
at BOSTON -164 Miami +138
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at BROOKLYN (233½) Milwaukee
at PHOENIX (219½) Denver
NHL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BOSTON -186 NY Islanders +158

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Life & Style | Lifestyle News | Sports

DHS on hunt for next generation of facial recognition technology

Biden administration details its vision for agency reopening, post-pandemic telework

VA driving data integration to gain better outcomes for veterans

'Nowhere to go but up.' Biden's zero-emission federal fleet hits roadblocks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up