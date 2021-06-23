CORONAVIRUS: National Mall fields reopen in July | DC DMV walk-in service to return | Va. pharmacies expand hours | Area vaccination numbers
Kite hits power line, severely burning Washington state man

The Associated Press

June 23, 2021, 3:36 PM

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — A man flying a kite in Washington state was shocked and suffered severe burns after his kite hit an electricity transmission line, officials said.

The unidentified man was flying a makeshift kite made with steel cable and a fishing rod at a park in the city of Bremerton when the kite drifted into Puget Sound Energy’s high-energy transmission lines, said Bremerton Battalion Chief Brad Richard.

He was flown to a hospital and was in critical condition. Fire officials warned people that they should never fly kites near power lines, KPCQ reported.

