MLB Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CHICAGO CUBS -142 Cincinnati +127 Colorado -118 at PITTSBURGH +103 at…

Listen now to WTOP News

MLB Friday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CHICAGO CUBS -142 Cincinnati +127 Colorado -118 at PITTSBURGH +103 at WASHINGTON -118 Milwaukee +102 at N.Y. METS -152 Atlanta +137 at ARIZONA -140 St. Louis +125 at L.A. DODGERS -181 San Francisco +158 American League Toronto -152 at CLEVELAND +137 N.Y. Yankees -243 at DETROIT +202 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -219 Baltimore +187 at MINNESOTA -140 Kansas City +125 at OAKLAND -142 L.A. Angels +127 at SEATTLE -118 Texas +102 Interleague at BOSTON -152 Miami +137 San Diego -110 at HOUSTON -105 NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at ATLANTA 4 (211) New York Brooklyn 6½ (228) at BOSTON LA Clippers 2½ (219) at DALLAS NHL Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at VEGAS -173 Minnesota +146

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.