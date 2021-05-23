MLB Monday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MIAMI -123 Philadelphia +107 at N.Y. METS -123 Colorado +107 at…

MLB Monday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MIAMI -123 Philadelphia +107 at N.Y. METS -123 Colorado +107 at MILWAUKEE -112 San Diego -104 American League at TORONTO OFF Tampa Bay OFF at DETROIT -112 Cleveland -104 Baltimore -109 at MINNESOTA -107 at OAKLAND -153 Seattle +137 Interleague at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -147 St. Louis +133 NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at MILWAUKEE 4½ (221½) Miami at DENVER 1½ (227) Portland NHL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Toronto -147 at MONTREAL +124 at PITTSBURGH -146 NY Islanders +130 Tampa Bay -122 at FLORIDA +118 at VEGAS -190 Minnesota +169

