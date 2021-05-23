MEMORIAL DAY: Memorial Day concert preview | How to beat Memorial Day traffic | Weekend weather outlook | What's open, what's closed | Beach Guide
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 23, 2021, 5:30 PM

MLB
Monday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MIAMI -123 Philadelphia +107
at N.Y. METS -123 Colorado +107
at MILWAUKEE -112 San Diego -104
American League
at TORONTO OFF Tampa Bay OFF
at DETROIT -112 Cleveland -104
Baltimore -109 at MINNESOTA -107
at OAKLAND -153 Seattle +137
Interleague
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -147 St. Louis +133
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at MILWAUKEE (221½) Miami
at DENVER (227) Portland
NHL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Toronto -147 at MONTREAL +124
at PITTSBURGH -146 NY Islanders +130
Tampa Bay -122 at FLORIDA +118
at VEGAS -190 Minnesota +169

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

