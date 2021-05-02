|MLB
|Monday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-111
|Milwaukee
|+101
|L.A. Dodgers
|-160
|at
|CHICAGO
|+150
|at ST. LOUIS
|OFF
|N.Y.
|Mets
|OFF
|San Francisco
|-105
|at
|COLORADO
|-105
|at SAN DIEGO
|OFF
|Pittsburgh
|OFF
|American League
|at MINNESOTA
|-177
|Texas
|+162
|at KANSAS CITY
|-111
|Cleveland
|+101
|Tampa Bay
|-105
|at
|L.A.
|ANGELS
|-105
|at OAKLAND
|-111
|Toronto
|+101
|at SEATTLE
|OFF
|Baltimore
|OFF
|NBA
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at DETROIT
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Orlando
|at WASHINGTON
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Indiana
|at NEW ORLEANS
|1½
|(236½)
|Golden
|State
|at ATLANTA
|1½
|(236½)
|Portland
|at CHICAGO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Philadelphia
|at MEMPHIS
|3
|(217½)
|New
|York
|at UTAH
|OFF
|(OFF)
|San
|Antonio
|at LA LAKERS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Denver
|NHL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|NY Islanders
|-282
|at
|BUFFALO
|+230
|Boston
|-225
|at
|NEW
|JERSEY
|+186
|Washington
|-115
|at
|NY
|RANGERS
|-105
|Pittsburgh
|-154
|at
|PHILADELPHIA+129
|at CAROLINA
|-239
|Chicago
|+195
|Nashville
|-167
|at
|COLUMBUS
|+142
|Toronto
|-149
|at
|MONTREAL
|+125
|Winnipeg
|-157
|at
|OTTAWA
|+133
|at FLORIDA
|-143
|Dallas
|+121
|at ST. LOUIS
|-248
|Anaheim
|+206
|Vegas
|-125
|at
|MINNESOTA
|+104
|at ARIZONA
|-145
|Los
|Angeles
|+122
|Edmonton
|-187
|at
|VANCOUVER
|+158
|Colorado
|-251
|at
|SAN
|JOSE
|+208
