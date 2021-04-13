CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC walk-in vaccine sites | Return to college plans | Region's vaccination numbers | All Virginians 16 and up now eligible for shots | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Life & Style » Stone Mountain Park denies…

Stone Mountain Park denies permit for Confederate event

The Associated Press

April 13, 2021, 9:21 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (AP) — The Stone Mountain Memorial Association has denied a gathering permit from the Sons of Confederate Veterans, who were looking to host their annual Confederate Memorial Day service at Stone Mountain Park outside Atlanta.

The gathering was slated for Saturday but a March 31 letter from memorial association CEO Bill Stephens denied the necessary permit, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Stephens listed three reasons for the denial including safety concerns, specifically the pandemic and racial tensions.

“With the volatile nature of events of the immediate past and ongoing today, there is a clear and present danger to members of the (Sons of Confederate Veterans), potential counterprotesters, park employees and guests,” Stephens wrote.

Stephens also said Silver Dollar City, the group contracted to run the park’s attractions, would not allow the group to access the Memorial Plaza Lawn.

Stone Mountain Park has been a gathering spot for white supremacists and has centuries-old ties to the Ku Klux Klan. The park has the largest Confederate monument ever crafted, featuring sculptures of Gen. Robert E. Lee, Confederate President Jefferson Davis and Gen. Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson carved into the mountainside. The monument has special protection enshrined in Georgia law.

Martin O’Toole, a spokesman for the Georgia division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, said he understood the concern regarding COVID-19 but questioned the other safety issue.

“This is a memorial service that is part of the whole purpose for the park’s existence,” O’Toole said.

O’toole said the park has held the event for the Confederate Memorial Day at least 18 times without issue. Last year, it was canceled due to the pandemic.

Although the park has historically been a gathering spot for white supremacists, the adjoining city of Stone Mountain, a suburb of Atlanta has a majority-Black population today.

The park has previously closed its gates to white nationalists. In August, the park denied a permit sought by right-wing groups led by an Arkansas group called Confederate States III%, who had planned an event in response to a march by a Black militia group on July 4.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Life & Style | Lifestyle News | National News

From 'cloud-intolerant' to cloud native, Navy networks are undergoing a transformation

SBA executives ‘beyond doubt’ that teleworking employees are more productive

Military exchanges open to DoD civilian employees, retirees next month

Fearing a post-pandemic talent exodus, agencies view telework as key retention tool

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up