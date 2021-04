MLB Saturday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WASHINGTON -115 Arizona -101 Atlanta -120 at CHICAGO +104 at PHILADELPHIA…

MLB Saturday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WASHINGTON -115 Arizona -101 Atlanta -120 at CHICAGO +104 at PHILADELPHIA -113 St. Louis -103 N.Y. Mets (Game 1) -279 at COLORADO +232 N.Y. Mets (Game 2) -120 at COLORADO +103 at MIAMI -137 San Francisco +119 at MILWAUKEE -142 Pittsburgh +123 L.A. Dodgers -120 at SAN DIEGO +103 American League at N.Y. YANKEES -109 Tampa Bay -107 Toronto -117 at KANSAS CITY +101 at BOSTON -116 Chicago +100 at OAKLAND -133 Detroit +114 Toronto -108 at KANSAS CITY -107 at TEXAS -141 Baltimore +123 Minnesota -108 at L.A. ANGELS -108 Houston -130 at SEATTLE +112 Interleague at CINCINNATI -146 Cleveland +127 NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Utah 5 (213) at LA LAKERS at CHICAGO 3 (211½) Cleveland at WASHINGTON 4½ (226) Detroit at BOSTON 5 (228) Golden State at MILWAUKEE 8 (236½) Memphis at PHOENIX 9½ (227) San Antonio NHL Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at NY RANGERS -242 New Jersey +201 Washington -139 at PHILADELPHIA +119 Pittsburgh -258 at BUFFALO +214 at MONTREAL -226 Ottawa +188 St. Louis -138 at ARIZONA +117 at CAROLINA -187 Nashville +159 at TAMPA BAY -162 Florida +137 Chicago -149 at DETROIT +126 at WINNIPEG -123 Edmonton +103 at MINNESOTA -180 San Jose +152 at DALLAS -188 Columbus +160

