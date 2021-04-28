CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. nursing homes data | Prince George's Co. vaccination outreach | Shot and a beer in DC | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
The Associated Press

April 28, 2021, 11:33 AM

MLB
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Miami -112 at MILWAUKEE -103
at L.A. DODGERS -215 Cincinnati +180
at ATLANTA -130 Chicago +112
Philadelphia -109 at ST. LOUIS -107
San Diego -164 at ARIZONA +142
at SAN FRANCISCO -149 Colorado +127
American League
Minnesota -119 at CLEVELAND +103
N.Y. Yankees -155 at BALTIMORE +137
at TAMPA BAY -172 Oakland +150
L.A. Angels -128 at TEXAS +110
at HOUSTON -215 Seattle +181
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -220 Detroit +185
Interleague
Kansas City -121 at PITTSBURGH +104
at N.Y. METS -258 Boston +216
at TORONTO -167 Washington +146
NBA
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at CLEVELAND (210) Orlando
at PHILADELPHIA 8 (215½) Atlanta
LA Lakers (228½) at WASHINGTON
at NEW YORK 4 (209) Chicago
at BOSTON 6 (215½) Charlotte
at MIAMI (213) San Antonio
at DENVER 4 (228½) New Orleans
at MEMPHIS (240) Portland
at PHOENIX 4 (221½) LA Clippers
Utah 9 (222½) at SACRAMENTO
NHL
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Vancouver -112 at OTTAWA -108
at MINNESOTA -150 St. Louis +128
Toronto -157 at MONTREAL +134
Edmonton -118 at WINNIPEG -102
at VEGAS -140 Colorado +119
at LOS ANGELES -164 Anaheim +140
Arizona -115 at SAN JOSE -105

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

