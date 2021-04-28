MLB Wednesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Miami -112 at MILWAUKEE -103 at L.A. DODGERS -215 Cincinnati +180 at…

MLB Wednesday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Miami -112 at MILWAUKEE -103 at L.A. DODGERS -215 Cincinnati +180 at ATLANTA -130 Chicago +112 Philadelphia -109 at ST. LOUIS -107 San Diego -164 at ARIZONA +142 at SAN FRANCISCO -149 Colorado +127 American League Minnesota -119 at CLEVELAND +103 N.Y. Yankees -155 at BALTIMORE +137 at TAMPA BAY -172 Oakland +150 L.A. Angels -128 at TEXAS +110 at HOUSTON -215 Seattle +181 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -220 Detroit +185 Interleague Kansas City -121 at PITTSBURGH +104 at N.Y. METS -258 Boston +216 at TORONTO -167 Washington +146 NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CLEVELAND 3½ (210) Orlando at PHILADELPHIA 8 (215½) Atlanta LA Lakers 1½ (228½) at WASHINGTON at NEW YORK 4 (209) Chicago at BOSTON 6 (215½) Charlotte at MIAMI 4½ (213) San Antonio at DENVER 4 (228½) New Orleans at MEMPHIS 1½ (240) Portland at PHOENIX 4 (221½) LA Clippers Utah 9 (222½) at SACRAMENTO NHL Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Vancouver -112 at OTTAWA -108 at MINNESOTA -150 St. Louis +128 Toronto -157 at MONTREAL +134 Edmonton -118 at WINNIPEG -102 at VEGAS -140 Colorado +119 at LOS ANGELES -164 Anaheim +140 Arizona -115 at SAN JOSE -105

