|MLB
|Wednesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Miami
|-112
|at
|MILWAUKEE
|-103
|at L.A. DODGERS
|-215
|Cincinnati
|+180
|at ATLANTA
|-130
|Chicago
|+112
|Philadelphia
|-109
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|-107
|San Diego
|-164
|at
|ARIZONA
|+142
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-149
|Colorado
|+127
|American League
|Minnesota
|-119
|at
|CLEVELAND
|+103
|N.Y. Yankees
|-155
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+137
|at TAMPA BAY
|-172
|Oakland
|+150
|L.A. Angels
|-128
|at
|TEXAS
|+110
|at HOUSTON
|-215
|Seattle
|+181
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-220
|Detroit
|+185
|Interleague
|Kansas City
|-121
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+104
|at N.Y. METS
|-258
|Boston
|+216
|at TORONTO
|-167
|Washington
|+146
|NBA
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at CLEVELAND
|3½
|(210)
|Orlando
|at PHILADELPHIA
|8
|(215½)
|Atlanta
|LA Lakers
|1½
|(228½)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|at NEW YORK
|4
|(209)
|Chicago
|at BOSTON
|6
|(215½)
|Charlotte
|at MIAMI
|4½
|(213)
|San
|Antonio
|at DENVER
|4
|(228½)
|New
|Orleans
|at MEMPHIS
|1½
|(240)
|Portland
|at PHOENIX
|4
|(221½)
|LA
|Clippers
|Utah
|9
|(222½)
|at
|SACRAMENTO
|NHL
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Vancouver
|-112
|at
|OTTAWA
|-108
|at MINNESOTA
|-150
|St.
|Louis
|+128
|Toronto
|-157
|at
|MONTREAL
|+134
|Edmonton
|-118
|at
|WINNIPEG
|-102
|at VEGAS
|-140
|Colorado
|+119
|at LOS ANGELES
|-164
|Anaheim
|+140
|Arizona
|-115
|at
|SAN
|JOSE
|-105
