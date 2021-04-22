|MLB
|Friday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at Chicago
|OFF
|Milwaukee
|OFF
|at N.Y. METS
|-280
|Washington
|+230
|at ATLANTA
|-147
|Arizona
|+130
|Cincinnati
|-124
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|+107
|at COLORADO
|-132
|Philadelphia
|+115
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-123
|Miami
|+108
|at L.A. DODGERS
|-147
|San
|Diego
|+133
|American League
|Oakland
|-130
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+113
|N.Y. Yankees
|-127
|at
|CLEVELAND
|+112
|Kansas City
|-132
|at
|DETROIT
|+115
|at BOSTON
|-132
|Seattle
|+117
|at TAMPA BAY
|-152
|Toronto
|+133
|at HOUSTON
|-127
|L.A.
|Angels
|+112
|at CHICAGO
|OFF
|Texas
|OFF
|Interleague
|at MINNESOTA
|-142
|Pittsburgh
|+125
|NBA
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BROOKLYN
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Boston
|at ATLANTA
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Miami
|at CHARLOTTE
|1½
|(209½)
|Cleveland
|LA Clippers
|11½
|(223)
|at
|HOUSTON
|Washington
|10
|(230½)
|at
|OKLAHOMA
|CITY
|Denver
|3
|(228)
|at
|GOLDEN
|STATE
|at PORTLAND
|3½
|(233½)
|Memphis
|NHL
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Boston
|-309
|at
|BUFFALO
|+248
|at NY RANGERS
|-170
|Philadelphia
|+141
|Nashville
|-125
|at
|CHICAGO
|+105
|at CALGARY
|-110
|Montreal
|-109
|Minnesota
|-159
|at
|LOS
|ANGELES
|+136
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.