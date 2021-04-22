CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. schools update | Summer camps under CDC guidelines | Montgomery Co. loosens restrictions | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Life & Style » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

April 22, 2021, 5:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
MLB
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at Chicago OFF Milwaukee OFF
at N.Y. METS -280 Washington +230
at ATLANTA -147 Arizona +130
Cincinnati -124 at ST. LOUIS +107
at COLORADO -132 Philadelphia +115
at SAN FRANCISCO -123 Miami +108
at L.A. DODGERS -147 San Diego +133
American League
Oakland -130 at BALTIMORE +113
N.Y. Yankees -127 at CLEVELAND +112
Kansas City -132 at DETROIT +115
at BOSTON -132 Seattle +117
at TAMPA BAY -152 Toronto +133
at HOUSTON -127 L.A. Angels +112
at CHICAGO OFF Texas OFF
Interleague
at MINNESOTA -142 Pittsburgh +125
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at BROOKLYN OFF (OFF) Boston
at ATLANTA OFF (OFF) Miami
at CHARLOTTE (209½) Cleveland
LA Clippers 11½ (223) at HOUSTON
Washington 10 (230½) at OKLAHOMA CITY
Denver 3 (228) at GOLDEN STATE
at PORTLAND (233½) Memphis
NHL
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Boston -309 at BUFFALO +248
at NY RANGERS -170 Philadelphia +141
Nashville -125 at CHICAGO +105
at CALGARY -110 Montreal -109
Minnesota -159 at LOS ANGELES +136

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Life & Style | Lifestyle News | Sports

A smaller budget could lessen the Army's operational reach, but lawmakers question if that's a bad thing

Is CISA’s third cyber emergency directive in five months a sign that things are getting worse?

FCC explores 'additional consequences' for banned IT vendors to secure supply chains

Biden signs $15 minimum wage for federal contract workers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up