|MLB
|Monday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|San Francisco
|-115
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|-102
|St. Louis
|-114
|at
|WASHINGTON
|-102
|at SAN DIEGO
|-151
|Milwaukee
|+131
|American League
|Chicago
|-118
|at
|BOSTON
|+101
|at KANSAS CITY
|-116
|Tampa
|Bay
|-101
|at L.A. ANGELS
|-224
|Texas
|+190
|Interleague
|L.A. Dodgers
|-200
|at
|SEATTLE
|+172
|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Cleveland
|2½
|(213½)
|at
|DETROIT
|at PHILADELPHIA
|9
|(224½)
|Golden
|State
|at BOSTON
|6
|(216)
|Chicago
|at WASHINGTON
|2
|(230½)
|Oklahoma
|City
|at MIAMI
|8
|(218½)
|Houston
|at MILWAUKEE
|2½
|(233)
|Phoenix
|San Antonio
|1
|(231½)
|at
|INDIANA
|at DENVER
|7½
|(226½)
|Memphis
|Utah
|7
|(214½)
|at
|LA
|LAKERS
|NHL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-118
|Carolina
|-101
|at FLORIDA
|-223
|Columbus
|+184
|at DALLAS
|-232
|Detroit
|+193
|at NASHVILLE
|-141
|Chicago
|+119
|at CALGARY
|-216
|Ottawa
|+179
|at EDMONTON
|-128
|Montreal
|+108
|Minnesota
|-152
|at
|ARIZONA
|+129
|at VEGAS
|-238
|San
|Jose
|+198
