Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

April 19, 2021, 11:36 AM

MLB
Monday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
San Francisco -115 at PHILADELPHIA -102
St. Louis -114 at WASHINGTON -102
at SAN DIEGO -151 Milwaukee +131
American League
Chicago -118 at BOSTON +101
at KANSAS CITY -116 Tampa Bay -101
at L.A. ANGELS -224 Texas +190
Interleague
L.A. Dodgers -200 at SEATTLE +172
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Cleveland (213½) at DETROIT
at PHILADELPHIA 9 (224½) Golden State
at BOSTON 6 (216) Chicago
at WASHINGTON 2 (230½) Oklahoma City
at MIAMI 8 (218½) Houston
at MILWAUKEE (233) Phoenix
San Antonio 1 (231½) at INDIANA
at DENVER (226½) Memphis
Utah 7 (214½) at LA LAKERS
NHL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -118 Carolina -101
at FLORIDA -223 Columbus +184
at DALLAS -232 Detroit +193
at NASHVILLE -141 Chicago +119
at CALGARY -216 Ottawa +179
at EDMONTON -128 Montreal +108
Minnesota -152 at ARIZONA +129
at VEGAS -238 San Jose +198

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Sports

