Grammy Museum in Los Angeles to reopen on May 21

The Associated Press

April 27, 2021, 8:42 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — The Grammy Museum will reopen next month after being closed for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The museum in downtown Los Angeles announced Tuesday that it will be open to the public on May 21. The museum will launch with three new exhibits — “Motown: The Sound of Young America,” “Dave Matthews Band: Inside and Out” and “Y Para Siempre… Marco Antonio Solís.”

The museum will open at limited capacity to maintain social distancing, following guidelines provided by L.A. County. Attendees will be required to wear face masks and have their temperatures checked. The museum will also provide social distancing marks, hand sanitizing stations and a touchless visitor experience.

Free admission will be granted to first responders, health care workers and essential workers through June.

The Grammy Museum is a nonprofit organization through The Recording Academy, which annually produces the Grammy Awards. The museum will celebrate its reopening with a members-only virtual event featuring Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile on May 13.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

