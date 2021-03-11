CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Avoid confusing COVID-19 with allergies | One year later: Fairfax Co. grad's perspective | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Life & Style » Phoenix Zoo euthanizes 22-year-old…

Phoenix Zoo euthanizes 22-year-old lion due to spine issues

The Associated Press

March 11, 2021, 3:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PHOENIX (AP) — A 22-year-old female African lion has been euthanized at the Phoenix Zoo after developing irreversible spine issues.

Zoo officials said the lion named Cookie had “severe, chronic, progressive, irreversible, degenerative changes in her vertebrae and spinal cord leading to significant hind limb muscle loss and weakness that greatly affected her mobility and quality of life.”

The average lifespan of African lions is less than 17 years.

Cookie was transferred to the Phoenix Zoo from the Pittsburgh Zoo in 2005.

Zoo keepers said Cookie will be remembered for loving fresh catnip, playing with papier-mache balls, hunting ducks that landed in her enclosure and lying on her back in the warm sun.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

What led to IRS backlog: ‘Thin workforce,’ new pandemic relief programs

Army revamps fitness exam, kicks out leg tuck requirement

Navy and Marine Corps make drones a top priority

Katko calls for $5B CISA budget to reflect its ‘quarterback’ status

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up