LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Lottery says 4 people won $1.05B Mega Millions game in January with single ticket, will…

Listen now to WTOP News

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Lottery says 4 people won $1.05B Mega Millions game in January with single ticket, will share $557M after taxes.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.