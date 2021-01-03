CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips to help teens weather the pandemic | COVID-19 outbreaks at Northern Va. long-term care facilities | Latest coronavirus test results
Trippier’s ban for Atletico paused after FIFA allows appeal

The Associated Press

January 3, 2021, 6:51 AM

LONDON (AP) — Kieran Trippier can play for Atletico Madrid again after FIFA paused the global extension of his ban for breaking English football’s betting rules.

The England defender received a ten-week ban in December after information linked to his 2019 transfer from Tottenham to Atletico was used by associates for betting purposes, according to the Football Association.

The FA successfully asked FIFA to extend the suspension to apply worldwide. But now the world governing body is allowing Atletico to challenge that decision, which FIFA has not explained.

“Following the appeal and, specifically, the request for provisional measures lodged by the club Atletico Madrid, the FIFA appeal committee has approved to stay the extension of the suspension against Kieran Trippier until the procedure is over before the FIFA appeal committee,” FIFA said when asked for information on the case on Sunday.

