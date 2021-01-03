CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hospitals struggling to keep up with surge in patients | Maryland heath officials monitoring for new variant | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Penguins sign D John Marino to 6-year extension

The Associated Press

January 3, 2021, 10:33 AM

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins are betting big on defenseman John Marino.

The team signed the 23-year-old Marino to a six-year contract extension on Sunday that carries an average annual value of $4.4 million.

The deal caps a meteoric rise for Marino, who was acquired from Edmonton in July 2019 in exchange for a sixth-round pick. Marino impressed as a rookie last season, scoring six goals to go with 20 assists in 56 games to go with a plus-17 rating. Marino is the sixth rookie defenseman in team history to register 20 assists.

The contract starts immediately and runs through the 2026-27 season.

“We are very fortunate to have a young, skilled defenseman like John in our organization,” Pittsburgh general manager Jim Rutherford said in a statement. “His rookie season proved he is a top-four defenseman with great hockey sense. We were impressed with his strong defensive play and look forward to watching him develop offensively.”

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

