Federal agency approves pipeline path through forest

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service has approved the Mountain Valley Pipeline’s proposed route through part of the Jefferson National Forest in West Virginia and Virginia.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the decision this week comes after an environmental impact statement from the Forest Service supported the proposal.

Plans call for a 42-inch pipeline across 3.5 miles of forest in Monroe County in West Virginia and Giles and Montgomery counties in Virginia.

The decision prompted a legal challenge from several conservation groups.

The proposed route for the pipeline also has to be reviewed by the Bureau of Land Management and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

