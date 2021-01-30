CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. statewide vaccination effort | CDC reopening guidance | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Bayern wants midfielder Tolisso to ‘feel’ tattoo fine

The Associated Press

January 30, 2021, 4:36 PM

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich is fining France midfielder Corentin Tolisso for flouting coronavirus precautions to get a tattoo.

The Bundesliga giant said in a statement that Tolisso had violated club guidelines for avoiding the virus. He was given a “heavy fine” and left out of the squad for Saturday’s game against Hoffenheim, which Bayern won 4-1.

Tolisso found himself in trouble with the club due to the circulation on social media of a picture of him getting a tattoo without wearing a mask. The tattoo artist was also not wearing a mask, and the studio should have been closed due to a current lockdown as Germany bids to reduce infections.

The club did not say what the tattoo was.

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić said Tolisso’s fine would be one “that he will feel.”

The player later apologized on Twitter.

“I hereby want to apologize for my misconduct. I am sorry to have disobeyed the regulations of my club and the DFL (German soccer league). I know that I have disappointed our Fans and FC Bayern Munich. I am sorry!” Tolisso wrote.

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge referred to the club’s guidelines.

“We are very grateful that the Bundesliga games can currently take place despite the prevailing coronavirus situation. The prerequisite for this is that players, coaches and supervisors adhere to the rules of the league’s hygiene concept in an exemplary manner,” Rummenigge said.

