England, Atletico Madrid player Trippier banned for 10 weeks

The Associated Press

December 23, 2020, 8:40 AM

LONDON (AP) — England and Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier was banned from football for 10 weeks and fined 70,000 pounds ($94,000) on Wednesday for breaching betting rules in a punishment from The English Football Association that applies worldwide.

The misconduct denied by Trippier happened in July 2019 — the month he left Tottenham for Atletico.

The FA said an independent regulatory commission proved four of the breaches but dismissed three allegations during a personal hearing.

The ban takes effect immediately and comes with Atletico top of the Spanish league.

