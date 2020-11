What was normally an outpouring on the streets of New York City looked a little different this year, thanks to social distancing rules required by the coronavirus.

Pride_Parade_New_York_64059 A person holds up a sign referencing the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar that was the site of a series of spontaneous, violent demonstrations by members of the gay (LGBT) community in response to a police raid that began in the early morning hours of June 28, 1969, during a queer liberation march for Black Lives Matter and against police brutality, Sunday, June 28, 2020, in New York, as marchers celebrated the 50th anniversary of the gay rights movement. AP Photo/Kathy Willens Pride_Parade_New_York_60365 A man wearin rainbow wings and a rainbow colored mask claps as he participates in a queer liberation march for Black Lives Matter and against police brutality, Sunday, June 28, 2020, in New York. The march commemmorated the 50th anniversary of Pride. New York's massive Pride parade canceled due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus. AP Photo/Kathy Willens Pride_Parade_New_York_99644 A man carries a Billy Porter puppet during a queer liberation march for Black Lives Matter and against police brutality, Sunday, June 28, 2020, in New York. The march commemorated the 50th anniversary of the gay Pride movement in lieu of New York's normally massive gay Pride celebration which was canceled this year due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus. Porter is an openly gay performer. AP Photo/Kathy Willens Pride_Parade_New_York_65494 A participant holds a portrait of Tamir Rice, a 12-year old Black boy who was killed in Cleveland, Ohio by a white police officer, during a queer liberation march for Black Lives Matter and against police brutality, Sunday, June 28, 2020, in New York. The march was held to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Pride movement after New York's massive Pride march was canceled due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus. AP Photo/Kathy Willens Pride_Parade_New_York_56382 A person wears pride themed boots as they await the start of a queer liberation march for Black Lives Matter and against police brutality, Sunday, June 28, 2020, in New York. The march commemorated the 50th anniversary of Pride after New York's normally massive gay Pride march was cancelled due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus. AP Photo/Kathy Willens Pride_Parade_New_York_50898 Kate Schwartz holds her daughter Rya, two, as the toddler reaches out to touch a giant puppet representing singer/songwriter Janelle Monae, who identifies as pansexual, during a queer liberation march for Black Lives Matter and against police brutality, Sunday, June 28, 2020, in New York. The march commemorates the 50th anniversary of the first tpride march in New York. AP Photo/Kathy Willens Pride_Parade_New_York_36727 A participant, second from left, holds a portrait of of Tony McDade, a Black-trans man allegedly killed earlier this month by police in Tallahassee as another, right, holds a photo of Maurice Gordon Jr., killed by a New Jersey state trooper two days before the death of George Floyd, during a queer liberation march for Black Lives Matter and against police brutality, Sunday, June 28, 2020, in New York, as people commemorated the 50th anniversary of the Pride movement. This march was held in lieu of New York's massive Pride celebration which was canceled due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus. AP Photo/Kathy Willens Pride_Parade_New_York_63725 A woman shields herself from the midday sun as she awaits the start of a queer liberation march for Black Lives Matter and against police brutality, Sunday, June 28, 2020, in New York. AP Photo/Kathy Willens Pride_Parade_New_York_09717 A person wearing rainbow-colored wings and a matching rainbow-colored tee-shirt walks through the street during a queer liberation march for Black Lives Matter and against police brutality, Sunday, June 28, 2020, in New York. AP Photo/Kathy Willens Pride_Parade_New_York_00888 A person holds a sign as another person protects themself from the midday sun with a rainbow color umbrella as poeple gathered for the start of a queer liberation march for Black Lives Matter and against police brutality, Sunday, June 28, 2020, in New York. AP Photo/Kathy Willens Pride_Parade_New_York_19444 A man peers out of a coffee shop while watching demonstrators in a queer liberation march for Black Lives Matter and against police brutality pass the shop, Sunday, June 28, 2020, in Lower Manhattan in New York. AP Photo/Kathy Willens Pride_Parade_New_York_27135 A person wearing a translucent rainbow-colored cape with the words Black Lives Matter written on it spreads it out as they march during a queer liberation march for Black Lives Matter and against police brutality, Sunday, June 28, 2020, in New York. AP Photo/Kathy Willens Pride_Parade_New_York_01198 A costumed participants joins other protesters as he and several other people stand on the ledge of a building to get some shade and a better view of the crowd during a queer liberation march for Black Lives Matter and against police brutality, Sunday, June 28, 2020, in New York. AP Photo/Kathy Willens Pride_Parade_New_York_17200 Demonstrators hold a banner at the start of a queer liberation march for Black Lives Matter and against police brutality, Sunday, June 28, 2020, in New York. AP Photo/Kathy Willens Pride_Parade_New_York_67979 People hold signs as they participate in a queer liberation march for Black Lives Matter and against police brutality, Sunday, June 28, 2020, in Lower Manhattan in New York. AP Photo/Kathy Willens Pride_Parade_New_York_72065 Protesters stretch out a banner at the beginning of a queer liberation march for Black Lives Matter and against police brutality, Sunday, June 28, 2020, in New York. AP Photo/Kathy Willens Pride_Parade_New_York_76712 Protesters march through the streets during a queer liberation march for Black Lives Matter and against police brutality, Sunday, June 28, 2020, in New York. AP Photo/Kathy Willens Pride_Parade_New_York_75239 People hold signs as they participate in a queer liberation march for Black Lives Matter and against police brutality, Sunday, June 28, 2020, in New York. AP Photo/Kathy Willens Pride_Parade_New_York_36894 Organizers rally participants at the start of a queer liberation march for Black Lives Matter and against police brutality, Sunday, June 28, 2020, in New York. AP Photo/Kathy Willens Pride_Parade_New_York_38318 Participants in a queer liberation march for Black Lives Matter and against police brutality spread their banner across a street in Lower Manhattan, Sunday, June 28, 2020, in New York. AP Photo/Kathy Willens APTOPIX_Pride_New_York_01972 A rainbow light display illuminates the night sky in the West Village near The Stonewall Inn, birthplace of the gay rights movement, Saturday, June 27, 2020, in New York. The light installation was presented by Kind snack foods to mark what would have been the 50th anniversary of the NYC Pride March, which is canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews Pride_New_York_04041 A rainbow light display illuminates the night sky in the West Village near The Stonewall Inn, birthplace of the gay rights movement, Saturday, June 27, 2020, in New York. The light installation was presented by Kind snack foods to mark what would have been the 50th anniversary of the NYC Pride March, which is canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews Pride_New_York_99850 A rainbow light display illuminates the night sky in the West Village near The Stonewall Inn, birthplace of the gay rights movement, Saturday, June 27, 2020, in New York. The light installation was presented by Kind snack foods to mark what would have been the 50th anniversary of the NYC Pride March, which is canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews Pride_New_York_68425 One World Trade Center stands in the background, behind a rainbow light display which illuminates the night sky in the West Village near The Stonewall Inn, birthplace of the gay rights movement, Saturday, June 27, 2020, in New York. The light installation was presented by Kind snack foods to mark what would have been the 50th anniversary of the NYC Pride March, which is canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews Pride_Weekend_New_York_93502 In this June 26, 2020 photo, provided by the Office of N.Y. Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge is shown lit in colors of Transgender Flag observing the 50th anniversary of LGBTQ Pride. The bridge spans the Hudson River, connecting Tarrytown and Nyack, N.Y. On Friday, Gov. Cuomo announced that state landmarks will be lit in honor of Pride Weekend. Don Pollard/The Office of New York Governor Andrew M. 