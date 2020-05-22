Heavy rains create hazards along Blue Ridge Parkway

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — The National Park Service says heavy rain over the past week has created multiple road hazards…

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — The National Park Service says heavy rain over the past week has created multiple road hazards which have led to closures on the Blue Ridge Parkway in the Roanoke, Virginia, area. The park service says in a news release that the road is closed from from Milepost 112.4 to Milepost 135.9, from U.S. Route 24 to Adney Gap. Within that closure, a full road closure to motor vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians is in place from Milepost 121.4 at U.S. Route 220 to Milepost 135.9 at Adney Gap. The largest of the hazards involves a full road failure roughly 150 feet in length at Milepost 128.

