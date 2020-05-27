Home » Life & Style » AT&T, Walt Disney rise;…

AT&T, Walt Disney rise; Twitter, Amazon fall

The Associated Press

May 27, 2020, 4:18 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Wednesday:

Amazon.com Inc., down $11.47 to $2,410.39.

The e-commerce giant is considering buying self-driving car technology company Zoox, according to media reports.

AT&T Inc., up $1.03 to $31.85.

The telecommunication and media company launched its HBO Max streaming service.

The Walt Disney Co., up 58 cents to $121.53.

The entertainment company and theme park operator is submitting plans for a phased reopening of Walt Disney World.

Tesla Inc., up $1.36 to $820.23.

The electric car maker cut prices in North America as the entire auto industry faces a slump in demand.

Domino’s Pizza Inc., up $13.81 to $373.97.

The pizza delivery chain reported a surge in sales over the last month as food takeout remains a key option for people stuck at home.

Keysight Technologies Inc., down $1.66 to $101.74.

The electronic measurement technology company reported weak fiscal second-quarter financial results.

Tractor Supply Co., up $8.55 to $119.76.

The farm and ranch products company gave investors an encouraging sales update for its fiscal second quarter.

Twitter Inc., down 94 cents to $33.07.

President Donald Trump criticized social media after the site placed a fact-check label next to some of his tweets.

