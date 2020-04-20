Home » Life & Style » Virginia lawmakers to hold…

Virginia lawmakers to hold session unlike any other

The Associated Press

April 20, 2020, 12:00 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers are set to hold a one-day legislative session unlike any other in the state’s 400 year history as they grapple with how to handle fallout of the coronavirus. House Delegates plan to meet under a canopy outside the Capitol while the Senate is meeting at a giant event space at the Virginia Science Museum a couple of miles away. Lawmakers will be seated far apart and are asked to wear masks instead of germ-carrying ties to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

