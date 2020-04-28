Delaware state fair will go on despite canceled concerts

The Delaware State Fair has canceled it’s 2020 concert series due to coronavirus safety concerns, but the fair is still scheduled to go on.

The fair said Monday there will be an event of some kind in late July that is within the parameters of what state and public health officials deem to be safe.

The canceled concerts that were scheduled for this summer totaled nine shows and included performances by Dierks Bentley and Hank Williams, Jr.

Organizers say full refunds will be given to those who purchased concerts tickets from the fair.

Officials say they are considering allowing online ticketing for attractions for a modified fair.

