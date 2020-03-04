Exhibit to mark a century of female activism in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Museum of History & Culture is set to open an exhibit that celebrates a…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Museum of History & Culture is set to open an exhibit that celebrates a century of female activism in the state. “Agents of Change: Female Activism in Virginia from Women’s Suffrage to Today” is scheduled to open Sunday. The exhibit will feature artifacts from the museum’s collections, new acquisitions made through a major collecting initiative and rarely seen loans from private individuals. It is intended to honor change-makers who have brought about positive change in their communities, Virginia and the nation. In a news release, Museum Collections Curator Karen Sherry said the stories in the exhibit underscore the importance of civic engagement.

