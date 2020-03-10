Data: Record number of Virginia black bears hunted in 2019

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Data from the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries shows hunters in the state killed…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Data from the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries shows hunters in the state killed a record number of American black bears during the 2019-2020 season.

Citing the state data, the Virginian-Pilot reported that 3,540 kills were made during the period.

Stephanie Simek, the department’s bear project leader, said that’s about 840 more bears than were killed during the 2018-2019 season.

The department said that this year it extended the hunting season by up to a week in some places in order to help stabilize the state’s rising bear populations.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.