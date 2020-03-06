Clinton, Fiorina to headline summit on women in politics

Hillary Clinton, the Democratic presidential nominee, and former Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina, who ran as a Republican candidate, will speak at the ninth annual Tom Tom Summit & Festival on April 14 at the Paramount Theater.

CHARLOTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Two women who ran for president in 2016 are headlining an annual summit and festival in Charlottesville.

Clinton and Fiorina are expected to discuss how women have reshaped politics, policy and power in 21st-century America, and what’s next for women as voters, candidates and party leaders.

The conversation will be moderated by Melody Barnes who is the co-director of the University of Virginia’s Democracy Initiative.

