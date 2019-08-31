‘Straight pride’ parade draws marchers, protesters

A "straight pride" parade and counter-demonstration went off in Boston Saturday without any major conflicts reported between the two groups.

Peter Brown, center left, and Mark Hutt, center right, who said they are engaged to be married, hold hands as they march with others in the Straight Pride Parade in Boston, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP/Michael Dwyer) Counterprotesters, including one wearing a horse mask, line the route of the Straight Pride Parade in Boston, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP/Michael Dwyer) A transgender Trump supporter, center, marches in the Straight Pride Parade in Boston, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP/Michael Dwyer) A transgender Trump supporter speaks out before the start of the Straight Pride Parade in Boston, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP/Michael Dwyer) ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

An organization calling itself Super Happy Fun America announced the parade as Boston celebrated LGBTQ Pride Month earlier this summer, saying it believes straight people are an oppressed majority.

Counter-demonstrators accused those organizers of promoting an atmosphere of violence toward the LGBTQ community.

The parade, with marchers carrying signs such as “2020 Trump” and “Build The Wall,” moved from Copley Plaza, through major downtown streets before ending with a rally at City Hall Plaza, where the crowd and speakers were outnumbered by those protesting them from behind barricades.

Several arguments and minor fights were reported on the parade route and police made over 30 arrests, but did not report any major confrontations. Four officers suffered minor injuries during the parade.

