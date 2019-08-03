Home » Life & Style » Romanian tourist dies in…

Romanian tourist dies in accident at Yosemite National Park

The Associated Press

August 3, 2019, 2:57 PM

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — A Romanian tourist has died in a fall near a waterfall in Yosemite National Park in California.

Authorities say 21-year-old Lucian Miu was scrambling on wet rocks below Bridalveil Fall on Wednesday when he fell about 20 feet. He died at a hospital.

The Fresno Bee says two other people were injured in separate falls in the park this week.

One had hiked to a viewing platform below Bridalveil Fall on Monday and then slipped while climbing up a boulder field toward a pool at the base.

The other slipped off a boulder at Lower Yosemite Fall and fell into a creek Thursday, becoming trapped underwater between rocks before managing to escape.

