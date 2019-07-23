Home » Life & Style » Glacier National Park tourists…

Glacier National Park tourists asked to log animal crossings

The Associated Press

July 23, 2019, 12:26 PM

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Wildlife officials are asking people who are traveling near Glacier National Park to report sightings of animals crossing the road.

The Missoulian reported Monday that park officials and the U.S. Geological Survey want to know where animals are crossing U.S. Highway 2.

Officials plan to use the data to help find locations for dedicated wildlife crossings and for other efforts to ease animals’ migration between the park and the Flathead National Forest.

Park wildlife biologist John Waller says officials are interested in sightings of rare animals like lynx, bears and wolverines as well as common animals like deer.

Research ecologist Tabitha Graves says officials want to collect as much information as possible, including sightings from several years ago.

___

Information from: Missoulian, http://www.missoulian.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Animals & Pets Life & Style Living News National News Science News Travel News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up