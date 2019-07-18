Disgruntled employee drives into North Carolina Massage Envy

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina authorities say a disgruntled employee drove her car through a Massage Envy spa in Raleigh. News outlets report nobody was seriously injured when a woman is said to have plowed through the storefront, shattering the glass and creating a massive hole. Brian Murray told WRAL he was inside. He's quoted as saying he saw the woman hit the store, back up and drive off. He said it appeared intentional. WTVD reports a Massage Envy worker called police before the crash and said an employee was upset and trashed the store. WNCN says 911 calls released by Raleigh police show a manager attempting to talk with the employee but that employee refused and became angry. A worker called 911 again, saying the upset employee crashed into the building. No arrests have been made and the incident was being investigated.

