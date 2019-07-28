Home » Life & Style » City councilman says 3…

City councilman says 3 dead, 12 wounded in shooting at festival in Gilroy, California.

The Associated Press

July 28, 2019, 11:46 PM

GILROY, Calif. (AP) — City councilman says 3 dead, 12 wounded in shooting at festival in Gilroy, California.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Life & Style Living News National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up