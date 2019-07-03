Home » Life & Style » 3 charged in violent…

3 charged in violent Disneyland fight caught on video

The Associated Press

July 23, 2019, 2:53 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two men and a woman face multiple criminal charges after a family’s fight at Disneyland turned violent and was recorded on video.

Anaheim police said officers were called to the theme park July 6 to help break up the melee, which began between a brother and sister but quickly involved other family members.

Cell phone video showed a woman spit in a man’s face. He punched her several times. Moments later the same man knocked down another female relative and hit her repeatedly.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office says Tuesday that Avery Desmond-Edwinn Robinson, his sister Andrea Robinson and her husband Daman Petrie all face a series of charges including battery and assault.

It wasn’t immediately known if any of them have lawyers.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Life & Style Living News National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up