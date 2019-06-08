202
Home » Life & Style » Gothic music, culture fans…

Gothic music, culture fans gather at German festival

By The Associated Press June 8, 2019 8:13 am 06/08/2019 08:13am
Share
Participants in fancy dress pose during the so called 'Victorian Picnic' during the Wave Gothic Festival (WGT) in Leipzig, Germany, Friday, June 7, 2019. Approximately 20,000 goths and other dark subculture fans such as cybergoths, metalheads, steampunks, neo-Victorians, dark romantics, dark electro, industrial, medieval and fetish fans are expected to attend the world's largest gothic and 'dark' culture festival until June 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Thousands of Goth music and culture fans have gathered in the eastern German city of Leipzig for the annual Wave Gothic Festival, this year featuring some 220 artists.

The festival has been held over the Whitsun holiday weekend since 1992 and typically attracts about 20,000 people to venues across the city.

Fans wearing elaborate costumes took part Friday in the so-called “Victorian Picnic” to mark the opening of the event.

The festival runs through Monday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Life & Style Living News Music News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!