202
Home » Life & Style » Final case tied to…

Final case tied to Schilling’s Rhode Island deal dismissed

By The Associated Press June 12, 2019 4:02 pm 06/12/2019 04:02pm
Share

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A judge has dismissed the final legal case stemming from Rhode Island’s failed $75 million deal with former Boston Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling’s video game company, 38 Studios.

U.S. District Judge Jack McConnell on Tuesday dismissed the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s lawsuit against a Wells Fargo employee. Peter Cannava was lead banker on the bond offering that funded the deal.

His lawyer says Cannava did not encounter any red flags when preparing the bond offering and the decision validates that there was no evidence Cannava misled investors.

The state’s economic development agency used bond funding to lure Schilling’s company from Massachusetts to Rhode Island in 2010. It later went bankrupt.

In a different lawsuit in state court, Rhode Island received about $61 million in settlements.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Life & Style Living News National News Other Sports News Sports
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!