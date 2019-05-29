202
Utah ax-throwing venue adds pool tables, gets beer license

By The Associated Press May 29, 2019 7:02 pm 05/29/2019 07:02pm
FILE - In this May 1, 2019, file photo, axe-throwing coach Kennedy Howard holds axes at Social Axe Throwing, in Salt Lake City. A new liquor law that took effect May 14 had raised questions about whether some locations could serve alcohol. On Tuesday, May 29, Utah alcohol commissioners approved the license to sell beer for Social Axe Throwing after finding that the addition of the pool and billiard tables on the premises satisfied a new law's definition of a "recreational amenity." (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Salt Lake City ax-throwing business has been granted a license to sell beer after adding pool and billiard tables to the venue.

A new liquor law that took effect May 14 raised questions about whether some locations could serve alcohol. It listed businesses that can have recreational beer licenses, including bowling alleys, concert venues, miniature golf courses and pool parlors, but did not include ax throwing or karaoke. The commission last month denied license requests from Social Axe and Heart and Seoul Karaoke, both in Salt Lake City.

On Tuesday, Utah alcohol commissioners approved the license for Social Axe Throwing after finding that the addition of the pool and billiard tables on the premises satisfied a new law’s definition of a “recreational amenity.”

At the Tuesday meeting, Social Axe co-owner Mark Floyd told commissioners that they have “done everything” to comply with the law. The business also plans to host nine-ball and three-ball tournaments on the three tables, he said.

Commissioner Thomas Jacobson questioned whether just adding pool tables followed the spirit of the law, noting that other businesses might take this approach as a way to sell beer to customers.

“In my mind, Social Axe has gone above and beyond to show good faith to comply with the intent of the Legislature,” Commissioner Jacquelyn Orton said. “At some point, I think we have to be reasonable.”

